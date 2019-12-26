Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spend time with daughter True Thomspon at annual Christmas bash

The couple who have had a rocky year were present at the Christmas bash and it's safe to say there was no bad blood.

The Kardashians and Jenners went all out for their annual Christmas Eve bash this time around as it was Kourtney Kardashian's turn. The mum of three threw one of the most lavish parties in recent times and many A-listers found their name on the guest list. However, one surprising name to have made it this year was Khloe Kardashian's ex-flame Tristan Thomspon. The couple who have had a rocky year were present at the Christmas bash and it's safe to say there was no bad blood.

According to a report in E!News, Tristan was very much part of the extravagant bash despite not featuring in any pictures or videos. The basketball professional spent time with his daughter True Thompson and there was no apparent tension in the room, a source revealed to E!. "There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great. They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot," the source added.

For the unversed, Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year in February. And while the cheating scandal got as explosive as it could get, Khloe and Tristan have put their differences aside and are now on amicable terms for their daughter True Thomspon.

The annual Christmas bash was a massive affair and the Kardashians took to their respective Instagrams to share fun pictures and videos. From a flipped Christmas tree to 'Chandelier' star Sia performing, the Kardashians sure know how to do extravagant right.

Read More