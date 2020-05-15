Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten lawsuit against woman making paternity claim

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have threatened to sue a woman who had earlier claimed the latter had fathered her child. Read on for further details.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have threatened to sue a woman who had earlier claimed that the NBA star has allegedly fathered her child. As reported exclusively by a leading media portal, the couple has now sent a cease and desist letter her through their attorney in which she has been asked to stop defaming them by using lies and other fabrications. All of this grabbed the limelight when it was revealed that Tristan took a paternity test back in January 2020.

These reports were published by a tabloid site which also added the screenshots of a few text conversations between Tristan and Kimberly including the copies of mails received by the latter from Lisa Bloom who happens to be her former attorney. Now, talking about Tristan’s paternity test, he came out negative in the same post which he was asked by Kimberly to take another test. He agreed to do the same under one condition that the test should be performed by an AABB-accredited lab.

Now, the couple’s present attorney, Marty Singer states in the aforesaid document how she conjured up lies even when Tristan tested negative in the paternity test. She has also been called out for claiming that the Kardashian family has allegedly falsified the results of the test. Singer then claims that Kimberly has been fired from Bloom’s legal firm too. The letter further states how she has been spreading lies for her 15 minutes of fame. Kimberly has been reprimanded in the same letter stating that if she disregards the demands then she will find herself in the courtroom soon. Talking about Khloe and Tristan, the celebrity couple broke up after a cheating scandal but continue co-parenting True, their daughter.

