Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit the headlines last month after it was revealed that the duo are expecting their second baby together via surrogate despite their breakup. It was reported that the surrogate had conceived the baby in November last year, before Thompson's paternity scandal involving Maralee Nichols had come forward.

As reported by Page Six, the former couple has now become parents again, this time to a baby boy. The duo are already parents to their daughter True Thompson whom they welcomed in 2018. The news of Khloe and Tristan's baby boy's arrival was confirmed by her reps as they released a statement calling him a "blessing."

The statement as shared by Page Six said, "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." While the duo has become parents again it was reported last month that the two will be co-parenting their son and are not back together.

Apart from daughter True Thompson with Khloe, Tristan is also a father to son Prince whom he welcomed with ex Jordan Craig. The NBA player also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols last year, a son. Thompson's paternity scandal involving Nichols was recently featured on The Kardashians finale which showed how Khloe found out about the same. Her youngest sister Kylie Jenner was seen calling Tristan "the worst person on the planet" after hearing about his betrayal in the finale episode of the show.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson's romance rumours with a mystery woman amid second baby news