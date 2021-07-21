Khloe Kardashian asks Kendall Jenner to 'pass the crown' as daughter True models in CUTE photos

Looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's three-year-old daughter is gearing up for a modeling career and she's all set to give competition to none other than her aunt, Kendall Jenner. Khloe recently took to Instagram to share a few adorable snaps of True sporting a swimsuit. Little True was seen posing in the cutest way and that led Khloe to tease Kendall that her daughter was coming for her modeling career.

Sharing a series of photos of True, Khloe captioned the post saying, "Check mate [Kendall Jenner]! Get ready to pass the crown." The photos also received several comments from the rest of the family including Kendall who simply wrote, "This Cutie." Kourtney Kardashian also shared a comment on her post and wrote," My little British accent lady!"

If True is indeed looking up to Kendall as a role model, it is certainly fitting given that she is known to be one of the most successful models globally. In 2018, Forbes also dubbed her as world's highest-paid model as she earned over USD 22.5 million from the runway.

Check out True Thompson's photos shared by Khloe Kardashian Here

While it was nice to see Khloe cheering for her daughter, several fans noticed that True's father and Khloe's ex-partner Tristan Thompson didn't comment on the post after his recent fall out with Kardashian's other ex, Lamar Odom on Instagram.

Khloe and Tristan recently called it quits for the second time after reuniting in 2020 following their 2019 breakup. Reports suggested that the duo parted ways following model Sydney Chases' revelations about apparent involvement with Tristan. The two continue to co-parent their daughter True together.

