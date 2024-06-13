Khloe Kardashian Asks Rob Kardashian To Be Malika Haqq’s Sperm Donor

The newest season of The Kardashians is dominating the news with all the unexpected events unfolding on their reality show. The Kardashian-Jenner family is expanding their fan base as they keep viewers hooked.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian may have made the show’s fans feel a little awkward due to an unconventional request she made to her younger brother Rob Kardashian. Read ahead to learn more.

Khloe Kardashian asks Rob Kardashian to become a sperm donor

Seems like Khloe Kardashian is looking out for her best friend Malika Haqq. In the June 13 (Thursday) episode, The Good American founder’s BFF expressed wanting to make her family bigger by having another child.

Haqq said, “I’ve been working on a project and I need your input and your support. I want to have another baby,” adding, “We don’t know [with who]. I just think I might need to go to the sperm bank.”

Malika shares 4-year-old son, Ace with her ex and rapper O.T. Genasis. Khloe was not completely with Haqq for her sperm donor idea. Their conversation changed when Khloe brought up the idea of asking Rob to be a sperm donor.

Khloe called her younger brother and said, “I’m with Malika and real serious question though. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank.” She added, “But I just said, why not get it from you?”

To which Rob responded, “I can’t c*m anymore.” He repeated this sentence thrice, per Us Weekley. Khloe seemed uncomfortable and cut the call.

Khloe Kardashian joins Malika Haqq at the sperm bank

The Good American founder joined her best friend at California Cryobank to see the potential sperm donors. Malika expressed that she wanted someone who’s 5’8 or taller. Most of the donors were Canadian or British.

The childhood pictures of the donors were on display but it appeared that Khloe did not care what they looked like when they were born.

She further added, “I think this is such an amazing place for so many people. How cool is it that we have this option? But do I think we can try a couple of different avenues before this stop? Yes.”

Haqq, while getting emotional expressed that it felt “weird”. She added that she is certain about having another child but isn't sure how.

Khloe shared that she is aware her BFF is freaking out and she is emotional and internally crying. She said that Malika is thinking about all the things she did "wrong" in her past.

Khloe added, “Malika or anyone has their hopes on having a family then people have to do what they have to do to get the end goal.” Haqq cleared out that the option of conceiving a child via a sperm donor is still on.

