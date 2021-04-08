Khloe Kardashian bares it all in new Instagram post as she breaks silence over unedited bikini photo fiasco.

Amid this unedited bikini photo fiasco, Khloe Kardashian took to the gram to bare it all and break her silence over the controversy.

Over the past few days, Khloe Kardashian's team has been going all out to remove one photo from the Internet. Turns out, a bikini photo of the reality star was accidentally shared on social media without her permission. While Khloe looks stunning in the said photo, she wasn't delighted with it as it was shared without her consent while on a family holiday. Khloe has unapologetically admitted to sharing edited photos on Instagram.

Amid this unedited bikini photo fiasco, Khloe took to the gram to share a topless video of herself wearing only a bikini bottom. Along with the video, Khloe had a message for millions of her fans and followers as she addressed the controversy.

Khloe said, "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are."

Take a look at Khloe's post below:

She added, "For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand." Further stating, "Every day, I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."

The reality star also received messages of encouragement from her siblings Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

