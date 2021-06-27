Khloe Kardashian Birthday: When the KUWTK star revealed THIS actor was her first celebrity crush

It's Khloe Kardashian's birthday and we plan to celebrate it by taking a look at all the times she spoke about her first celebrity crush, Brad Pitt.

Khloe Kardashian is considered to be one of the most honest Kardashian. The model never shies away from speaking her mind and has been known to give the sassiest responses, be it to trolls or during interviews. As Khloe celebrates her birthday on June 27, we take a look at the time she spoke about her first celebrity crush. The model during her appearance on The Ellen Show in 2018 had made some interesting revelations including whom she crushed on as a teenager.

Khloe in Ellen's popular Burning Questions segment named her first celebrity crush in an instant and it was none other than Brad Pitt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled watching Pitt in the 1991 film, Thelma and Louise and falling for his charm.

Although the Ellen interview wasn't the only time Khloe spoke about Pitt. In an interview with In Style, while talking about 90s heartthrobs, the Good American founder said, "He's handsome in the '90s and today, but I do like him younger. I loved him in Meet Joe Black."

Khloe's crush on Brad Pitt has known to be a massive one and believe it or not, the KUWTK star had also made an explosive statement on Howard Stern's show where she said, "Bring in Brad Pitt and I'll f**k him on air." She also gushed about Brad saying," he's really good-looking."

With Khloe recently parting ways with Tristan Thompson, fans are wondering if she will be trying her luck at wooing Brad Pitt who himself is reportedly single. Khloe recently split from Thompson for the second time after they got together last year following their 2019 breakup. The model also shares a 3-year-old daughter, True with Tristan.

