Khloe Kardashian BLASTS commenters who say she carries True too much: Worry about your own children

Khloe Kardashian claps back! The Good American founder bumped heads with haters on Friday when some "woke" netizens reminded the KUWTK alum how to treat her child. Khloe, fed up with the online chatter, spoke up about the outrageous commenters. On April 7, the iconic family gathered up for the premiere of their new show on Hulu The Kardashians.

While Khloe posed on the red carpet, the haters had a bone to pick with the TV personality as they commented on her holding her daughter True too much. The star pointed out later in a Tweet that at the event there was so much chaos that she was holding her child to make her feel safe. She wrote stating the obvious, calling out the absurd comments, "For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore. Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe." Khloe went on to add, "Worry about your own children. We good over here," via People.

Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo looked adorable on the red carpet as they walked down in twinning outfits. Khloe looked stunning in her neutral coloured corset floor-length dress, matching True's neutral A-line number. The event was a revelation of all things good as Pete Davidson attended the premiere with Kim Kardashian though he did skip the red carpet, the couple was spotted together. Kourtney too came with her now-husband Travis Barker as they posed on the carpet with their children.

