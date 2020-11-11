  1. Home
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson dating rumours; Says ‘I don’t have any feelings’; Watch

Khloe Kardashian finally cleared the air about her and Tristan Thompson’s dating rumours in a KUWTK preview clip. scroll down to see what she said.
A new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently featured Khloe Kardashian speaking about the status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her by kissing Jordyn Woods. In the KUWTK preview clip, Khloe is seen saying: “We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities,” Khloe says in the clip, referring to when she quarantined for COVID-19. 

 

“But I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little too touchy,’ and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.’” Khloe‘s bestie Malika then responded that Tristan is “still in love with you.” “I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family is like, ‘Are you guys sleeping together or not?’ No, we’re not,” Khloe adds. “He’s never said I need an answer, but I almost feel like he needs an answer, as to like, ‘What are we doing?’”

 

Watch the full KUWTK preview below:\

 

“I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end. I wish I either said, ‘I have all these feelings for Tristan, I just am afraid’ or ‘I don’t have any feelings,’” Khloe responds.. “I don’t even know how to get a feeling back, any feeling.”

 

