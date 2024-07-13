Khloe Kardashian Called Corey Gamble 'Secretive' As Kanye West's Text Added Fuel To Fire

The rift between Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble lingers on since Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The K-clan has been particularly conflicted with Gamble’s taciturn nature which has restricted them from knowing anything about him.

The issue was further fueled after Kanye West sent a certain text message to Gamble earlier. It provoked Kim and Khloe to call out the anonymity of Kris Jenner’s longtime partner’s family or background.

Khloe Kardashian criticized Corey Gamble’s mysterious nature

Khloe Kardashian, 40, once echoed the larger opinion of the Kardashian family for Corey Gamble, 43, whom momager Kris Jenner has been dating since 2014.

During a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe called out Gamble’s behavior and said he “does tend to be pretty secretive.”

Gamble’s tight-lipped nature also caught rapper Kanye West’s attention as he aggravated the matter by allegedly sending a questionable text message to him. Kim later condemned her ex-husband’s actions but didn’t completely disagree with the context of it.

"Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, 'Look. We don't know you. We've never met any of your family members,'” she said in the May 2019 episode.

Sister Khloe Kardashian weighed in saying she also agreed with West’s statement. The Kardashians have tried to learn more about Gamble’s personal life but "he has not been receptive in this whole thing," the Good American founder highlighted.

Therefore, the Kardashian siblings have kept their kids “on guard” when around Gamble.

Khloe and Gamble had another falling out when she and her friend Malika Haqq visited Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs vacation home the same year. They went for a girls' night with mom Jenner but were surprised to be greeted by him.

After Kris suggested Khloe and Malika to watch a documentary about Bill Clinton’s romance with Monica Lewinsky, Gamble condemned his partner for gossiping about others. Khloe left the dinner in a fit and ranted about it to her then-husband, Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian called Corey Gamble an alien

The reality star has successfully packed her dislike for Gamble’s mysteriousness into the 2022 spinoff, Hulu’s The Kardashians. Khloe landed a subtle dig on the Kardashian matriarch’s better half by calling him an alien during a dinner table family discussion about the unearthly beings, in the July 4 episode.

“I definitely think Corey is an alien,” Khloe jokingly added after Gamble seemed to be enlightening Rob Kardashian with his thoughts on aliens.

The interesting debate was sparked by Kendall Jenner, who recalled the conspiracy around the happenings in Bayside Marketplace in Miami, on New Year’s Day. After Kris Jenner failed to believe, the siblings got to the task of justifying their claims and called brother Rob, known for his passion for alien conspiracies.

Following Khloe’s remark, the 68-year-old matriarch clarified that her boyfriend is not an alien in the confessional. Whereas, Khloe maintained her stance saying she is unsure of Gamble’s true identity.

The Kardashian family unanimously agrees on the little background about Gamble’s family and past, which has resulted in minor feuds. Nevertheless, on the professional front, Gamble works as a business executive and talent manager in the music industry.

