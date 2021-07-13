Khloe Kardashian calls exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson’s social media exchange ‘childish’

A source close to Khloe Kardashian recently weighed in on Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson’s trending Instagram banter and revealed what the TV star thinks of it.

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian recently garnered some attention on social media from her 2 famous exes! When she posted a hot bikini pic on her social media, the star was flooded with comments from fans and family, and also, both her prominent exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. When Lamar left a flirty comment, Tristan was quick to point out how he messed up with Khloe in the past, even though he himself has been in the centre of major cheating scandals while dating Khloe.

Now, an insider recently revealed what Khloe’s thoughts are on the situation. "Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the insider told E! News. "She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

If you didn’t know, Tristan, 30, has continued to publicly show his love for Khloe despite their breakup in June, responded to her thirst trap with two red heart emojis and two drooling emojis.

The insider also stated that "Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloe." "He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn't work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy." However, the insider noted that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't looking to rekindle her romance with Tristan. Instead, she's focused on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

