Khloé Kardashian Calls Herself ‘Lunatic’ Over Parenting Style; Reveals Nanny Put Kids To Bed For First Time In A Year

Khloé Kardashian calls herself a “lunatic” for being an overbearing mom! The reality TV star has a specific routine with her children, from putting them to bed to saying a prayer. Despite having a nanny for a year, Khloé never let her put the kids to bed until recently, leaving them confused!

Khloé Kardashian reveals why she never let her nanny take over

Imagine being a multiple business-owning billionaire and still having to do household chores! But Khloé loves being a mom and volunteers to devote more time to them. With the arrival of the new season of The Kardashians, we are keeping up with the drama every day!

On this week’s episode, the Good American co-founder, 39, was headed for her sister Kim’s birthday with their mom Kris Jenner. On their way to the party, she revealed that her nanny, Roya, was putting the kids to bed for the first time despite being with them for a year.

“True was like, ‘Who’s gonna put me to sleep?’ And I’m like, True, ‘Roya’s going to put you to sleep.’ She’s like, ‘Who’s gonna say my prayers.’ I’m like, Roya!” Khloé rants to Kris in the car. Kris Jenner jokingly asked for the routine so she could practice, memorize, and audition for it. When True and Tatum's mom called herself a Lunatic, the ‘momager’ agreed and said, "Yeah, you are."

“Oh my God. Everyone in my family shames my schedule. Everyone. But I just don't care," Khloé said with frustration.

True started her modeling career at 6

Earlier this week, proud mom Khloé shared a reel on Instagram where the mother-daughter duo made an “announcement.” The video revealed that the six-year-old was the new face of Zip N’ Bear. “Hey guys, I have an announcement. I’m the face of Zip N’ Bear!” True exclaimed in the video.

The reality star panned the camera on herself and added that True was very excited about being the face of the Pajama company as she “loves these jams.” Khloé added that True is more excited that “‘Little Zippy,’ who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching Pajamas.” The duo expressed their excitement in unison before ending the video.