Khloe Kardashian cannot wait to be in her 40s; Describes 30s as 'worst decade ever'

Khloe Kardashian turned 39 on June 27. The American media personality showed the birthday gifts and a cheeky birthday card she received on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Sharing the stories, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she hates being in her 30s. Read below to know what more she said.

Khloe Kardashian describes her 30s as 'worst decade ever'

The Kardashians star turned 39 last week. She described her 30s as "the worst decade ever." In the video, she can be heard saying, "I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny. I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever.”

She then showed a friend's birthday card with the number 39 printed in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up the middle finger. Khloe said, "And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius."

Kardashian also received an array of ornate gifts from her friend, including a passport, a selection of pens, and hair ties with the words 'Bunny', '1984', and '365 days' engraved in pink gems. While showing these gifts, Khloe said, "And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny.' And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

Apart from these, Kardashian also posted a photo of another cheeky birthday present - a T-shirt printed with her infamous 2007 mugshot and a parental advisory label added to the bottom. A camera and some film were also placed on top of the dress. The star also received huge bouquets of flowers from loved ones, as well as chocolate and candy treats.

Kris Jenner wishes Khloe on her birthday

One of the loveliest gifts Khloe received was from her family members including her mother, Kris Jenner. On Instagram, Jenner shared a video that showed sweet moments of her daughter over the years. She also wrote a sweet caption which read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!"

Jenner also added, "You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

