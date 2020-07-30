Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen & more are shaken up by the earthquake in LA; See reactions

There was an earthquake in LA this morning and stars like Jameela Jamil, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more took to Twitter to express distress over the natural calamity. Read their tweets below.

Hollywood woke up to an early morning shake-up today. Thursday morning, the Southern California area experienced a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, according to CNN. And a number of celebrities were jolted awake by the tremors and shared their reactions on Twitter, including Khloé Kardashian, who said the event felt much more serious than the official numbers suggested. "Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary!" "Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed," Kardashian, 36, tweeted.

Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2020

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen agreed that the earthquake felt more severe, writing on Twitter: "4.5!!? It's always smaller than it feels. Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy."

Kelly Clarkson expressed her family's surprise at the wakeup call, tweeting that her kids — daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4 — were "curious" about the earthquake. She said: "My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help at this time." "I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!"

My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time. I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah! https://t.co/MHm925Ezd6 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 30, 2020

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil also expressed her distress on Twitter and joked that it was "The most 2020 #earthquake to wake up to."

The most 2020 #earthquake to wake up to. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) July 30, 2020

Singer JoJo took the opportunity to point out her need to prep further — while also zinging the government's response to the pandemic. "My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None," she wrote. Glee alum Amber Riley concisely conveyed her frustration at being woken up in the early hours of the morning, tweeting: "*punches air* *goes back to sleep* #earthquake."

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS the most important parenting tip: Try to be as present as possible

Share your comment ×