Khloe Kardashian claps back at a hater who accused her of having butt implants

Khloe Kardashian has had enough of haters. In a recent Instagram post, a follower accused the Good American founder of butt implants which prompted Khloe to clap back and not sit back and watch haters create baseless rumours about her. On Friday, a fan account of the KUWTK alum shared a series of videos of her working out at the gym when the commenter made an appalling judgement on Khloe's body.

The commenter accused Khloe of having butt implants as they wrote, "Omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum." In the video, Kardashian wore a matching pair of sports bra and leggings for her workout session, which according to Khloe was the reason for the supposed illusion which made it look like she had implants. Khloe could not hold back on the accusation and clapped back as she replied in the comments, "Lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad," and attached a laughing emoji, as per ET.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, the Revenge Body star had posted on her social media as she flaunted her impressive back muscles while she posted her before and after shots that were three months apart, showing off her blood, sweat and tears spent in the gym alongside her celebrity trainer Joel Bouraima. Clearly, the Kardashian sister is done with taking insults on her hard work, especially after the whole internet condemned her during her time with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

