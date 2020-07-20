Khloe Kardashian CONFIRMS that Rob Kardashian will be returning to Keeping Up With The Kardashians

In a recent chat with a radio show, Khloe Kardashian revealed that her brother Rob Kardashian will be returning to the hit reality TV series—Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Khloe also commented on her plans to have a second baby.

In season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans may have lost Kourtney Kardashian—a series regular, but according to recent revelations by Khloe Kardashian, it looks like another Kardashian will be taking Kourtney’s place in the upcoming season. After Rob being out of the spotlight for years, Khloe confirmed that the reality star will finally be making a full return to the E! Series. "My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable," she told SiriusXM's Morning Mash-Up radio show. "I think he just, you know, started a whole new season, so there you go!"

After spending the last three years out of the spotlight, Rob made his social media comeback at Khloe's 36th birthday celebrations in late June, sharing pictures of himself on social media for the first time in ages. The reality star also captioned one image: “Woo back baby.”

In the same interview, Khloe also addressed her second pregnancy rumours and commented on whether the Good American founder wants to expand her family and have more children. The fit reality star said, “I sort of wish I was pregnant because True is two now and is getting big," she commented. "It goes so fast. I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers."

Khloe then cleared the air and said that she was in no rush to have more children. "I don't think I could handle the amount my mom had, but I love kids," she continued. "I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more. "I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it."

