Khloe Kardashian confirms she is Single; Reveals sister Kim Kardashian loves to set her up on dates

Khloe Kardashian, the popular American reality TV star has been making headlines quite often, owing to her relationship status. Recently, it was rumoured that Khloe reconciled with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson after the former couple was spotted hanging out together, multiple times. The TV star and Thompson were photographed by the paparazzi, as they stepped out with their daughter True, a few days back. However, in her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson show, Khloe Kardashian finally opened up about her relationship status.

Khloe Kardashian confirms she is single

During her stint on the show, host Jennifer Hudson had a fun conversation with her guest Khloe Kardashian, over the latter's relationship status. "A lot of people are wondering if you’re single," the show's host asked the reality TV star. Interestingly, Khloe Kardashian immediately replied that she is single, to the amusement of both host Hudson and the audience. "She is single!," Jennifer Hudson exclaimed, while Kardashian repeated without hesitation, "I am."

Kim Kardashian loves to set Khloe up on dates

Interestingly, in her conversation with host Jennifer Hudson, Khloe Kardashian also revealed that she is indeed dating again, thanks to her elder sister Kim Kardashian, the famous reality TV star. "Kim loves to do that. Kim loves to be in the mix, she loves to know everything, and she is very nosy. But I respect her for that. She loves to be in the mix to have her puppeteering and all that. And I’ll let her. I’m like, ‘Do what you want to do,’ I want to see what Kim has. What are the options?” explained Khloe.

But, the American socialite also revealed that she is not into online dating, yet. "I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year, but as of now I haven’t yet," she explained. However, Khloe Kardashian's revealtions have clearly put an end to the rumours on her reconciliation with Tristan Thompson.

