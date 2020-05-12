Khloe Kardashian covered sister Kourtney's house in toilet paper as a joke and people are fuming

Khloe Kardashian covered her sister Kourtney's house in toilet paper as a joke amid Coronavirus lockdown and people are left fuming. Check out the reactions.

As people in many parts of the world face the shortage of toilet paper amid COVID-19 lockdown, Khloe Kardashian and her nephew Mason Disick decided that it would be fun to cover Kourtney’s house in toilet paper. While it was all fun and games for the KUWTK star, the prank did not go down well with people. Social media users slammed Khloe for her “tone-deaf” prank. A day before Mother's Day, the mother of three, shared videos on her Instagram Story.

The clip showed many strands of toilet paper on the trees and bushes in front of her California, house. "Thanks @khloekardashian," she wrote. “So I haven't had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It's actually genius. P, look at this!" the Poosh founder said to her daughter Penelope in the video. Kourtney and Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner also visited Kourtney's toilet-papered house. Reacting to the prank, she took to her Insta story and said, “Somebody got their house toilet papered last night. Well, Kourtney, who'd do you piss off?"

Check out the video here:

Criticising the prank a Twitter user wrote, “Wasting toilet paper by TP-ing Kourtney's house during a pandemic. We are having a shortage of toilet paper. What is your problem? All the money and so bored that you have to waste TP while some people can't even buy it. You're a disgrace!." “Khloe Kardashian TP’ing Kourtney’s big a** house with loads of toilet paper on social media during a national toilet paper crisis....like how tonedeff has this family become,” another tweeted.

Check out the reaction here:

"Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer… Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion,” wrote one critic (via toofab)https://t.co/vUg69UZZIo — dreamgirls (@dreamgirls) May 12, 2020

I could have used that toilet paper when I had to use paper towels instead! F#ck a prank! Use shaving cream or cut up paper. I don’t give s#it. There is nothing funny about using toilet paper as a joke right now. The store shelves here are bare! Send me some toilet paper! — TheTruthSpeaker01 (@TSpeaker01) May 12, 2020

I saw this on my Snapchat and I couldn’t believe it... well actually I could because that’s just who they are. @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian the world pandemic has severely limited the supply of toilet paper and you’re doing this...... — bailey (@bailey_s92) May 11, 2020

Khloe Kardashian TP’ing Kourtney’s big ass house with loads of toilet paper on social media during a national toilet paper crisis....like how tone deff has this family become.. @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash — Jesse (@LordJesseGaga) May 11, 2020

You want people to spent their Little money they have yet on your kid clothes?Really?People can't even afford toilet paper, OR Cant find toilet paper at ALL.. Yet you have enough to tp your sister's house. That amount would've helped many families..#Selfish — need new job (@jcinpa01) May 11, 2020

The tone deaf @khloekardashian stunt to cover her sisters house in toilet paper, a covid commodity many struggle to find, shows just how out of touch these people are. “Oh it will blow over and we will not stop our selfish materialistic ways because we are soooo cool.” Um, not — KinoDawg (@downsCAM) May 11, 2020

@kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @KimKardashian SO FUNNY!! You girls with the Toilet Paper prank is incredible! And to think — I STILL HAVE NOT FOUND TP in 7 WEEKS, YES, 50 DAYS, only tissue. You people are pitiful. Money doesn’t buy intelligence that’s for sure. — French Angel (@Indepwman) May 11, 2020

Celebrities: “We’re all in the same boat! ”

Khloe Kardashian: tp’s her sister’s house when there’s a TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE!!! — Karly Kriedler (@karlypriv) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Friends: Here's when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and cast will film for the reunion special amid COVID 19

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×