Khloe Kardashian covered sister Kourtney's house in toilet paper as a joke and people are fuming

Khloe Kardashian covered her sister Kourtney's house in toilet paper as a joke amid Coronavirus lockdown and people are left fuming. Check out the reactions.
As people in many parts of the world face the shortage of toilet paper amid COVID-19 lockdown, Khloe Kardashian and her nephew Mason Disick decided that it would be fun to cover Kourtney’s house in toilet paper. While it was all fun and games for the KUWTK star, the prank did not go down well with people. Social media users slammed Khloe for her “tone-deaf” prank. A day before Mother's Day, the mother of three, shared videos on her Instagram Story.

The clip showed many strands of toilet paper on the trees and bushes in front of her California, house. "Thanks @khloekardashian," she wrote. “So I haven't had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It's actually genius. P, look at this!" the Poosh founder said to her daughter Penelope in the video. Kourtney and Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner also visited Kourtney's toilet-papered house. Reacting to the prank, she took to her Insta story and said, “Somebody got their house toilet papered last night. Well, Kourtney, who'd do you piss off?"

Check out the video here: 

Criticising the prank a Twitter user wrote, “Wasting toilet paper by TP-ing Kourtney's house during a pandemic. We are having a shortage of toilet paper.  What is your problem?  All the money and so bored that you have to waste TP while some people can't even buy it. You're a disgrace!." “Khloe Kardashian TP’ing Kourtney’s big a** house with loads of toilet paper on social media during a national toilet paper crisis....like how tonedeff has this family become,” another tweeted.

Check out the reaction here: 

