Khloé Kardashian Defends Daughter's Makeup At Dance Recital; DETAILS Here

Addressing criticism recently made by True's mother, Khloé Kardashian, on her daughter’s makeup. The six-year-old had heavily applied makeup for her dance recital, and fans were divided.

A special day for True

Khloé shared some pictures of the recital on Instagram. Dream 7, Chicago 5 were among those with True. This was captioned by Khloé as, “My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done (emojis) I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance.”

In addition to that, she used words of praise like incredible while describing their ballet and hip hop performances by saying “life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year- Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect.”

Addressing criticism

According to Khloé, she was just doing makeup for a show. She wrote about it as follows: "None of our girls wear makeup like this regularly" stressing further that "They are beautiful just as they are." Nonetheless, some fans questioned this move.

Comments such as “such strong make-up for children” and “The face full of makeup is so sad” appeared in the comment section.

One fan expressed sadness that Khloe even had to say something about the makeup, to which she replied “People are cray cray. Obvi I would hope no one would do this normally to a 6-year-old.”

True’s growing fame

Advertisement

This was not the first time Khloé faced backlash regarding True. Last month she was accused of allowing True to be the face of Zip N’ Bear pajamas; some supporters felt kids should not work at all whereas others claimed ‘nepo’ kids.

Khloé shares two children with NBA player Tristan Thompson: April 2018 born Tatum through surrogacy and July 2022 born son True Despite all these negative comments, Kloe keeps posting about her kids’ life accomplishments online.

ALSO READ: Who Designed Blake Lively's Engagement Ring? All About Her Stunning Bling From Ryan Reynolds