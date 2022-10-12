Khloe Kardashian details her skin cancer scare after getting a tumour removed from face

Khloe Kardashian shocked fans with her recent health update on Instagram as The Kardashians star released her explanation for the "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face in her recent Instagram post. Khloe revealed how she underwent a skin cancer scare after noticing an irregular bump on her face. Kardashian revealed how she initially brushed it off thinking it was a minor zit as she posted a photo of the bump on her face. She further added, "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging." Khloe further noted that she ended up getting a second biopsy after doctors mentioned that what they were seeing was "incredibly rare" for someone her age. The Good American founder further detailed her journey as she sought medical advice on the same.

Khloe's operation to remove her face tumour Khloe revealed how the doctors told her that she need to have an immediate operation to remove the tumour from her face. She wrote, "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face." Kardashian noted that she's currently in the healing process after the doctor was able to remove "everything."