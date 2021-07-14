Khloe Kardashian ‘didn’t know what she was getting into’ when debuting on KUWTK; Says Kris Jenner ‘misled’ her

Khloe Kardashian recently looked back at how KUWTK started and how Kris Jenner convinced her and Kourtney Kardashian to do the show. Scroll down to see what she said.

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian recently looked back at how the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians started. The 37-year-old chatted with her friends Malika & Khadijah on Side by Side and opened up about her mother’s role in her casting.

“Me and Kourt both were like, ‘We just want to film at our stores,’” she said of her boutique DASH. “My mom sort of misled us a little bit. She was like, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to film at the stores. It’s all you have to do.’ And we did it but we didn’t really know what we were getting into. Then we were just like, ‘Okay, we’re already here. We’ll just do it,’” she continued. “…Then it all snowballed into something else, but in the beginning, I don’t think any of us knew what we were doing.”

If you didn’t know, the iconic show recently finished its 20-season long run. While announcing the news late last year, Kim wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

It further read, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

