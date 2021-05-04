Khloe Kardashian DM'd Tristan Thompson’s alleged fling Sydney Chase? KUTWK star wanted it to be 'confidential'

While the controversial podcast has been taken down, Sydney Chase recently shared screenshots of her conversation with Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are making headlines once more after the pro basketball player's cheating scandal. In late April, reports of Tristan once more cheating on Khloe surfaced as social media influencer and model Sydney Chase revealed on a podcast that she and Tristan hooked up. While the podcast has been taken down, Sydney Chase recently shared screenshots of her conversation with Khloe.

According to a report in Page Six, Khloe DM'd Sydney Chase on Instagram and the latter shared a screenshot of the same. In the picture, “Hey Sydney, this is Khloe." However, the model hid rest of the message out with white paint. Sharing another glimpse, Khloe wrote in a follow-up text, "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential (prayer hands emoji).”

While the contents of Khloe's message are not revealed, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has refused to comment on the same. When asked about her time with Tristan Thompson, Sydney had revealed on the “No Jumper” podcast that it was "good". The podcast has, however, been taken down from YouTube.

While the podcast is not in sight, Sydney had reportedly confirmed the rumours about her and Tristan. In a TikTok video, she had said, “Yes the Tristan rumors are true … The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party."

Tristan and Khloe's daughter True Thompson turned 3-years-old on 12 April.

Tristan and Khloe have not commented on the matter. The basketball player earlier cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.

