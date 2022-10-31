Khloe Kardashian drops FIRST photo of Tristan Thompson and her baby boy in a cute Halloween click

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy made his social media debut in a sweet Halloween click along with sister True Thompson. Khloe shared an adorable photo of the siblings where her 4-year-old daughter True was seen holding her baby brother while both of them were seen dressed up in adorable Halloween costumes of Owlette and Tigger. Khloe shared the sweet photo on Instagram and wrote, "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over." The photo adorably captured True flashing her big sister smile. This is one of the first photos that Khloe has shared of her baby boy on Instagram. The Kardashians star is yet to reveal his name as well. She recently shut down a rumour that his name was Snowy. She revealed that her daughter calls him "Snowy" to mess with her.

Khloe and Tristan's second baby Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second baby via surrogate earlier this year. The couple who parted ways before the baby was born are currently co-parenting both their kids. The couple conceived their second baby in November last year, before Thompson's paternity scandal broke, revealing that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. After losing the paternity suit, Tristan took to Instagram to apologise to Khloe as he wrote, "Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Baby drama on The Kardashians Khloe and Tristan's second baby's arrival was captured in the second season of The Kardashians where the Good American founder was seen visiting the hospitals her surrogate went into labour. Tristan also visited the hospital to meet his baby boy and Khloe spoke about the same during the episode as she said, "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back." Among other big reveals in The Kardashians so far, one has also been that Khloe and Tristan were reportedly secretly engaged and that the proposal reportedly occurred in December 2019.

