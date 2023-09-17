Khloe Kardashian drops new adorable pic of her baby boy Tatum days after The Kardashians 4 trailer release

Khloe Kardashian is all hearts as she gushes about her little baby boy online. The youngest Kardashian sister is quite open about her love for her children, as she posts about them all the time. One look at her Instagram feed and you'll know she's a proud mother of two and a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Recently she took to her social media to fondly post a photo of Tatum, her youngest kid, and it had everyone awwing.

Khloe Kardashian posts a cute snap of Tatum

The reality star, posted an adorable picture on her Instagram on September 16, Saturday, which features her 1 year old ball of sunshine, Tatum. It must be noted the little fashion icon made quite a statement with a chic outfit. The baby boy was seen wearing a khaki green beanie hat adorned with a cheerful yellow smiley face on the front, which was paired with a matching vest and a shiny gold chain, as he sat on the Kitchen Island. The caption simply read, "My Baby."

This was enough to cause an uproar in her comment section, as people awwed and mused about how cute the 1-year-old looked. One user said, "He’s so cute and I still see so much of Rob," while another gushed, "I love sweet baby love, sweet babies are a result of sweet mamas." But the most sweet came from Tatum's grandma herself, as Kris Jenner wrote, "Precious Angel." The praise didn't stop there though, as Khloe's close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray commented, "Apple of my eye."

The new trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians

The new trailer for The Kardashians season 4 has left everyone at the edge of their seats, as new stories unfold for each character. The latest trailer, which spans two minutes and eighteen seconds released following Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney's fallout.

Disney+ Hotstar recently took the opportunity to drop the first look of season 4 in the middle of the two sisters feuding. For the unversed this year, the sisters clashed over multiple reasons, but one of the major reasons was over the SKIMMS mogul's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.

