Khloe Kardashian drops photos from her 38th birthday bash; Twins in pink along with daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to drop photos from her 38th birthday bash which seemed to have been a Barbie-inspired one.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 04, 2022 02:50 PM IST  |  3.9K
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian shares photos from her 38th birthday bash.
Khloe Kardashian who celebrated her birthday on June 27 took to Instagram recently to drop photos from her 38th birthday bash. The Good American founder looked stunning in a Barbie-inspired bash consisting of pink balloons that read 'Happy Birthday Khloe.' Kardashian wore a slim-fitting pink dress for the bash with her bleach-blonde hair.

In the photos shared by Khloe, she can be seen twinning along with daughter True Thompson who was also seen sporting a pink dress. Sharing the photos, Kim wrote in the captions, "Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love.  I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them."

Commenting on Khloe's post was her mom Kris Jenner who wrote, "You are a GODDESS!!!!" Several fans also commented on Kardashian's post as they complimented her Barbie-inspired look. Many also pointed out the Good American founder's weight loss as she looked slim in her tight-fitting dress. 

Check out Khloe Kardashian's birthday photos HERE

Khloe also celebrated her birthday along with her family with a special dinner, a glimpse of which was shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram. In a video posted by Kim, Kris Jenner was seen delivering a drunk toast where she said, "I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f*****g in love with you, Khloé Kardashian." 

