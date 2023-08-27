Khloé Kardashian drops sweet photos with her kids True and Tatum; calls them 'Mommy’s cubs'

Khloé Kardashian is a devoted mother, and that is a fact. The Good American founder has always been great with kids, whether it was her own or her sisters. She is a great mother and aunt. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian shared some very adorable photos with her kids, True and Tatum. However, Kardashian had recently celebrated her son’s first birthday.

Khloé Kardashian shared adorable snaps with her kids

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Kardashians star shared sweet photographs of her two children, daughter True, who is 5-years-old, and 1-year-old son Tatum, cuddling up together on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "Mommy's cubs.

The blonde Kardashian pouted at the camera in the first snap, while a slightly smiling Tatum rested on her lap. True smiled as she sat alongside them, her arms tenderly wrapped around her newborn brother.

A second shot showed Kardashian and True laughing and leaning against each other's heads. This time, Kardashian was holding Tatum's arm as the baby sat in between them.

The post gained a number of likes and comments; even Kim Kardashian commented, referring to her nephew's likeness to his uncle Rob: "I just can't take it! You with Tristan Jr. and Rob Jr.," while singer Chloe Bailey commented with a heart emoji. Selma Blair also chimed in on the adorable photographs, saying, "Jackpot all around."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian replied to her friend Natalie Halcro, “Nope, I can't deal.” With ex-Tristan Thompson, Kardashian has two children: True and Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian has been sharing a lot of sweet moments with her kids on Instagram

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story last week, the Good American founder revealed additional footage of her son Tatum, who celebrated his first birthday in July. Tatum crawled on a trampoline outside, then got up and held something out to show his mother in the clips. Kardashian also posted a snap of her daughter, True, snuggling with Tatum on the trampoline.

Kardashian revealed last year that she had given birth to her child through surrogacy. Tatum's identity was revealed in the season three premiere of The Kardashians in May, and she subsequently spoke out on the show about her struggles bonding with her kid following the surrogacy.

Kardashian has been documenting her recent Italian vacation on social media, in addition to sharing photographs of her children.

Earlier this week, the Hulu actress shared pictures with her mother, Kris Jenner, during their vacation to Europe. In one photo, Kardashian stood in front of a sunset as Jenner, grinned behind her. Kardashian also shared numerous stylish holiday ensembles from her trip to Italy.

