Khloe Kardashian encouraged to patch things up with Tristan amid Kourtney & Travis’ engagement?

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s surprise engagement last week, Khloe Kardashian has seemingly reconnected with her ex Tristan Thompson. After Travis and Kourtney’s OTT proposal on October 17, the Kardashian-Jenner family naturally gathered to celebrate the new couple, but what was surprising was Khloe +1 to the event.

While Khloe and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, have always been cordial co-parents despite the basketball star’s many transgressions, they’ve never confirmed a reconciliation after their breakup in 2019. Over the 2 years since, there have been rumours of their on-again-off-again relationship. Every now and then, Tristan leaves flattering comments on the reality star’s Instagram posts, just last week he said he was "proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness." His Instagram comment also gushed, "You are so motivational Koko."

Now, a source close to the couple spoke to E! News and revealed the nature of the duo’s current relationship. "They're raising True together. Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life. They’ve even taken a family trip with true and are coming off of a great summer together. They are a family and there's a lot of love between them. They leave it at that."

As far as the romantic connection goes, things remain to be blurry between the couple. Khloe previously said that she would still like to have another baby in the future. She wrote: "Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it's God's plan," on Twitter.

