Khloe Kardashian expresses desire to get married to Tristan Thompson as he urges her to shift base to Boston

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she does want to get married in a candid chat with Tristan Thompson on KUWTK. Scroll down to see what she said.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale inches closer, things are getting more and more interesting! In a new KUWTK clip, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can be seen chatting about their next steps. The conversation started when Khloe expressed she wants to plan her future, and even suggested that she would want to be married again.

"I hope I have a sibling for True," Khloe was seen saying in the confessional on the show. "But also, I don't feel incomplete if I don't." As for her, Khloe expressed she does want to be married again. "I think," she adds. "But I also don't think I need to be married in order to feel like, this is our union." Later on in the clip, the Good American founder was seen talking to Tristan about the possibility of moving to Boston, where the sports star plays for the Celtics.

Tristan encouraged the reality TV star to move to the East Coast. "It's good," he shares. "I mean, the weather's been great, everyone's been welcoming. It makes me happy." While Khloe appears overwhelmed by the idea of holiday planning, Tristan is confident that they should celebrate Christmas in Boston. "I think it works perfect," he adds. "I have a game on Christmas in Boston. So, it makes sense for us all to do Christmas in Boston."

Tristan then suggested that Khloe and True should arrive in Boston "by next Friday." Still unsold on the idea, Khloe offers up a simple, "I don't know." After Khloe tells Tristan that she’ll think it over, he teases that he's waiting for her. In a confessional, Khloe explains, "It's definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do. Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings."

