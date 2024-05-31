Khloe Kardashian Expresses Exhaustion Over Absence of Live-In Nannies; Says ‘I’m Leonardo DiCaprio’
Khloe Kardashian expressed how exhausted she felt taking care of her kids, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson. She also opened up to her sister Kourtney about not having a live-in nanny.
Khloe Kardashian faced criticism over the fact that she complained about being exhausted over the absence of live-in nannies for her kids. During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé visited with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and the duo chatted about their respective families.
Kourtney asked if her younger sibling wasn't in Paris with the rest of the family."I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious about leaving the kids. Tristan [Thompson]'s gone, and it's hard for me to leave them," she explained. Tristan was Khloe's ex with whom she shares two kids.
Later, Khloe also mentioned that she was scared to leave the kids without any adults present in the house. Moreover When Kourtney asks her sister, "So no one lives right now?" Khole replied, "No. And I'm just so hands-on. It's like cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything," which indicated the absence of a live-in nanny.
Khloe Kardashian admitted that parenting is not an easy skill to master
Khloe Kardashian opened up to sister Kourtney and said though she loves her routine and her children, parenting is no easy feat. "Every day after 8:30, when True's asleep, I am, like, crawling," she joked. Furthermore, she added that she likes making lunches for the kids and loves them beyond anything else, but admitted that it's exhausting.
"Like, at the same time, it's like all you want. It's the weirdest thing. Because you're exhausted and you're like I'm like gonna die and then literally, when they're asleep by 10, I'm like, I miss them. Like get it together, Khloé, snap out of it," said Khole.
Fans slam Khole Kardashian for lamenting about parenting
Fans struggled to feel sorry for the fashion mogul, slamming her on social media."Just a chef, housekeeper, personal trainer, and in-home doctor. Poor woman," a commenter wrote, adding an eye-roll emoji. Another said, "Try that without any help plus a full-time job. Parenting is exhausting for sure." "But she has a nanny all day—something most moms don't have the luxury of," a fourth critic commented.
Alas, the Kardashian clan is not new to facing criticism at all. Previously, Khole Kardashian's followers mocked her botched plastic surgery, pleading with her to slow down after she posted an unedited video wearing a black outfit with a long gray jacket on top and an orange fur purse across her body.