Khloe Kardashian Expresses How She's Jealous of Kendall Jenner's Child-Free Life

As Season 5 of Hulu’s The Kardashians progresses, so does the peak drama unraveling within the K-clan. Amid Kim Kardashian and Kourtney feuding since the previous seasons, now Khloe has taken a wild jibe at Kendall for not having kids.

Khloe subtly criticized her supermodel step-sister for leading a carefree life without kids while also being jealous of her lack of responsibilities. The mother of two eventually mocked Kendall for wasting her life.

Khloe Kardashian is envious of Kendall Jenner’s lifestyle

Khloe Kardashian, 39, had her focus on Kendall Jenner, 28, during the recent The Kardashians episode that aired on June 13. Kardashian jeered at her for not having kids of her own while most of her siblings were taking motherhood seriously. She also sounded quite jealous of Jenner’s carefree life when reflecting on what she would do if she had a similar life. Kourtney was of the viewpoint that Kendall hardly bore any responsibilities or commitments except that of her profession.

“I’m going to be a supermodel, going around town h****** up with this person — not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that — h****** up with every f****** person…Drunk as a skunk, no kids, no responsibilities,” Khloe, who shares two kids with ex-Tristan Thompson, said in the latest episode.

Although, the Good American founder contested that Jenner does not have to make cool lunches for her kids, or follow up their carpool schedule. Basically, she is free from the 24/7 responsibilities of raising a child, and “that’s why she’s wasting her life,” Khloe says.

Jenner is making waves in the modeling sphere and also founded her own tequila company, 818 Tequila, yet Khloe thrust her sister’s entire worth into being a mother; while being jealous of her life at the same time. “You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second!" she quipped.

Kendall Jenner is content with her child-free life

Kendall Jenner is conspicuously the only Kar-Jen member to have sorted her life without a kid. Even her younger sister, Kylie is a mother to two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. While the supermodel had previously expressed her interest in having kids and a family in the future, she hasn’t quite reached that phase yet. And she has no qualms about it.

Amidst all the speculation about her having kids, Jenner recently opened up about her future plans and thoughts on having children. She told Vogue in May, “When I was younger I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids. Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom.”

Jenner, who is among the highest-paid models in the fashion industry, reflected on her sisters’ blooming bonds with their kids as something “really special” and she plans to have the same someday. But it’s not just yet.

Earlier, momager Kris Jenner also expressed her hopes to see Kendall being a mother and raising kids sometime soon and even asked her daughter about it. The model responded positively and reassured that she would give her a grandkid when the time was right, per People.

