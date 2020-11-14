Khloe Kardashian faces backlash after boasting about Christmas party amidst COVID 19

Khloe Kardashian recently faced criticism after she boasted about celebrating Christmas amidst the pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian recently caught heat on social media recently for revealing her family's potential Christmas Eve plans. The reality TV star, 36, said that their annual party--known for being huge--might still happen despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kardashian was responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if the bash would be cancelled this year. "I pray not!" she wrote. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!" "It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest" the Good American founder added.

For the unversed, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for its over-the-top Christmas Eve parties in past years which include elaborate decorations and musical performances. After Kardashian spoke about the plans, fans were quick to react calling her "selfish" and "out of touch" for not taking coronavirus more seriously. "As a physician who cannot 'just get rapid testing' on most of my patients, maybe you could skip the Xmas party and donate those tests to my sick patients? You know. Just to think of what is safest," a doctor wrote on Twitter. Another said, "They haven't followed the rules so far, why start now? Rules apparently don't apply to the filthy rich."

The famous family previously caught heavy criticism after Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island after flying there via private jets. She said she made everyone quarantine before the tropical vacation and take COVID tests. Kendall Jenner also had a large party for her 25th birthday and reportedly invited 100 people. Fans were upset the sisters posted photos of people not wearing masks or practising social distancing.

