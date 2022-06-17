Khloe Kardashian fainted after finding out about Tristan Thompson's 'humiliating' paternity scandal

In the finale episode of The Kardashians, the paternity scandal of Khloe Kardashian's ex-partner Tristan Thompson was unravelled and Khloe's reaction was documented. The show has been building up to the drama for episodes now as the couple was shown in previous episodes trying to mend their relationship and work out their family situation while taking care of daughter True.

On the season finale of the reality Tv series, via ET, Khloe shared with her sister Kendall that she had a physical reaction to the shocking news. While on a video call, the Good American founder revealed, "I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated. I fainted the other day. I’m fine." She added, "Sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted. I’m fine." Khloe went on and disclosed her current mindset, "I’ve been put on some beta-blockers. I’m going to block all the s**t out of my system and everyone can f**k off." She further elaborated, "I’ll cry in the shower and no one will know the difference,"

After trying to comfort her sister, Kendall ended the call and turned to the cameras as she noted that seeing her big sister in this state pains her, "It’s hard to even believe that this is real. I just feel really bad for her. I mean, it makes me so angry." She continued, "Especially because he fooled, obviously Khloe, but the rest of us too. I really did think he had changed... I would have his back. It’s almost like, in a way he betrayed us all."

In her confessional, Khloe shared that she felt humiliated and embarrassed, "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine if you do it you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face."

As for her next step, Khloe has moved forward to a new future and this time without Tristan. She concluded, "One day, I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have."

ALSO READ Khloé Kardashian claps back at troll claiming she’s not 'important enough' compared to her sisters