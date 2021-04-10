Khloe Kardashian feels 'strong' after opening up about body image struggles

Khloe Kardashian is happy about the support she received after talking about her body image issues.

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about body image issues after an unauthorised bikini photo of her surfaced online over the weekend. The picture caused netizens to leave nasty comments and also critiqued her appearance. As a reply to all the bullying she faced, Kardashian took to Instagram to post an untouched, unedited video from her bathroom and showed fans her unfiltered appearance along with a statement about how she has struggled with her body image for years. Ever since that post, Khloe has been receiving immense support from other celebs as well as her fans.

As per Pagesix, a source close to Khloe revealed that after she opened up about her body image issues with the world, she has been feeling 'strong and happy.' The report states that it was a big moment for Kardashian considering she finally spoke her truth and with solidarity she is receiving from other women who have also come forward and spoken about going through the same, she feels content.

In the statement issued by Kardashian on Instagram, she said, "As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point and then shares it to the world, you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are.”

Amid the photo controversy, Khloe has also been planning her daughter True's birthday. Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter turns 3 on Monday and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now focussing all her energy on making it a memorable one for her daughter.

