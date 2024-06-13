Khloé Kardashian 'Finding Her Rhythm' After Tristan Thompson's Departure From L.A.: Here's What She Said

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying her newfound freedom and doing well since Tristan Thompson returned to Cleveland for basketball season. On the June 13 episode of The Kardashians, she discussed how this change has affected her and what it means for her future, as per PEOPLE.

Enjoying the single life

During the episode, Khloé paid a visit to her pregnant sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who had dressed up as Kim Kardashian for Halloween. Their conversation shifted to Khloé's current state of mind. Kourtney asked Khloé to "check in" with her, asking if she was "happy and light" or "dark and heavy."

Khloé responded positively, saying she'd been doing well since Tristan returned to Cleveland, and it felt like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders. “I just feel like, ‘Okay, there's a separation and it's good,’” she said.

Khloé and Tristan, who have two children, daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, have had a rocky relationship since they started dating on and off in 2016. Despite multiple instances of cheating by NBA players, they are still on good terms today.

Tristan temporarily moved in with Khloé last season while his house was being renovated, but he has since moved to a home down the street to maintain an easy co-parenting schedule. Khloé shared that she is happy with this arrangement because it allows her to focus on her health and her children.

Thriving in Independence

Kourtney also inquired about Khloé's sex life, specifically whether she was getting intimate with anyone new now that she had more freedom. “I am not, but thank you for your hard questions,” Khloé said, laughing. Kourtney responded in her usual manner, saying, "I wouldn't think so, to be honest."

They both laughed as Khloé admitted she was open to new experiences but was not actively looking for a new relationship. Kourtney revealed that she had informed her husband, Travis Barker, that Khloé may now be free to go out and have fun.

In her confessional, Khloé stated that, while she appreciates Kourtney's concern, she is content and happy by herself. "I love Kourt for being that concerned about me, but I'm very content and I'm happy," she said. Khloe also added that she is thriving in her own little circle and world, but the thought of someone being in her space and having to share her TV or her bed makes her want to say no. "I'm just finding my rhythm in life again, I guess," she said.

