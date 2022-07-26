Khloe Kardashian fixed on 'redeeming' Tristan Thompson amid second baby's arrival?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby via surrogate. While the duo parted ways following Thompson's paternity scandal involving Maralee Nichols, the duo has continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson. Amid news of their second baby's arrival, an insider spoke about Khloe's current stand on Tristan.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed that "I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again. This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together."

As for their second baby, another source close to the family informed that Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother and that when she and Tristan created the embryos together, "they were very much in love." The former couple had previously discussed their baby plans via surrogate on Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season.

Although recently, Tristan's paternity scandal was featured on Khloe and the family's new show, The Kardashians and after it premiered, Khloe wrote on her social media, "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."

Khloe and Tristan's second baby was reportedly conceived before the Good American founder learned about the NBA player fathering a child with Maralee Nichols. Tristan also has a 5-year-old son, Prince whom he co-parents along with ex Jordan Craig.

