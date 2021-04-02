Khloe Kardashian fuels engagement rumours with Tristan Thompson; Shows off MASSIVE ring in a new photo

Khloe Kardashian teases engagement with Tristan Thompson by sharing a picture of a massive ring on her finger.

Khloe Kardashian decided to send her fans in a tizzy as she took to her Instagram to share a post flaunting a massive ring on her ring finger. After weeks of speculations about her engagement with Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a massive tease as she shared a picture sporting the big sparkle. To leave things to our imagination, Khloe merely captioned the picture with a bunch of heart emojis.

While Khloe wasn't ready to confirm anything with her post, Tristan too decided to tease fans by leaving a flirty comment on her post with just a series of emojis, including the heart-eye and diamond emojis. Speculations of Khloe's engagement began ever since she was spotted wearing the ring in several of her recent Instagram photos but this closeup post of the ring certainly seems to send a prominent message that things may be official.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson are parents to their daughter True and have been through their share of ups and downs and have even split in 2019 after reports claimed that he cheated on Khloe with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. Although, People confirmed last summer that Khloe and Thompson had gotten back together.

The couple recently moved out of their USD 3.25 million house in Bratenahl, Ohio. Sharing a farewell post their Cleveland home, she wrote, "I am in Cleveland packing up the Cleveland house, and this will be goodbye."Thompson bought the pad, in 2015 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

