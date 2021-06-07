Khloe Kardashian gets called out by fans for her ‘hypocrite’ views on climate change and single use plastic

Fans recently slammed Khloe Kardashian for her contradicting views on climate change. Scroll down to see what Khloe said.

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram stories to raise awareness about single-use plastic. Detailing that while she promotes water bottles, she urges fans to switch to a reusable jug. In her speech, Khloe said, “So many people tag me in these huge gallon-sized jugs of water and I feel awesome because I know people are staying hydrated. There’s something that irks me is that I see people taking water bottles and they’re just pouring them into the gallon size reusable plastic bottle so they can consume their water for the day. That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just going to go into a landfill somewhere and potentially cause you know pollution.”

She continued, “We’re trying to limit our single usage of plastics, so I think people should just be aware of that. The point of this is yes to stay hydrated, but also to hopefully reduce you know all the pollution.” “That is a lot smarter than buying cases of waters. If you’re going to be using reusable jugs like I am, and if not every day … I get it. Sometimes we need to grab a water bottle,” she continued. “I’m not saying that or judging that, I’m just saying that I don’t know why we’re pouring water bottles and using … just to throw that plastic away for these jugs. So, I’m turning into Kourtney, but let’s try to save the environment for the kids.”

After her talk on Instagram, many social media users couldn’t help but point out the reality star’s “hypocrisy” as in the past she has been negligent towards environmental change and global warming. And been seen using and promoting single-use plastic in her life.

One user tweeted: “Khloe is really out here trying to shame her followers for using single-use water bottles, when every party they throw looks like this (next tweet). This girl is too much.” While one said: “Khloe Kardashian is irked because you’re using plastic water bottles. I’m irked because Khloe Kardashian flys all over the world on private jets causing massive pollution. I’m irked because she decorates with thousands of balloons for parties. Hell, even her fingernails irk me.”

One user even joked: “not khloe kardashian complaining about single use plastic bottles as bad for the environment when she and her family exclusively travel by private jets”

