Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson; Admits he's 'not the guy for me'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs and while the duo isn't together anymore, they share a cordial relationship as co-parents to their daughter True Thompson. In a recent interview ahead of the release of their showThe Kardashians, Khloe addressed Thompson and his cheating scandal.

Khloe spoke to Robin Roberts about her equation with Tristan and reflected on how their relationship changed. Speaking about the same, she said, "With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time." Although the Good American founder admitted that he wasn't the one for adding that while he may be a good dad, their relationship is over.

Speaking about the same with Roberts, Khloe maintained that Tristan is a "good guy" and great dad but he’s "just not the guy for me." Kardashian also explained why despite the cheating scandal, she allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room when their daughter was born and said, "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them", via Just Jared.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter True in April 2018. The couple split in 2019 but later got together amid the pandemic in 2020 although later parted ways again last year.

