Khloe Kardashian gets candid about the birth of her and Tristan Thompson's son on The Kardashians

According to Just Jared, due to COVI-19 restrictions, Kim Kardashian was the only family member in the delivery room with Khloe when the baby born. As for Thompson whose paternity scandal was addressed in the finale of the first season, the NBA player wasn't there at the hospital during the birth but was seen visiting after.

The Kardashians ' second season premiered on Hulu on September 22 and the first episode saw Khloe Kardashian welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy. While it was previously reported that her surrogate gave birth in August, it was revealed during the premiere that the baby boy was actually born on July 28. The episode also showcased who accompanied Khloe to the hospital.

In the episode, Khloe got candid about what the arrival of the new baby means for her and said, "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."

According to People, earlier in the episode, Khloe was also seen struggling with the fallout of Thompson's infidelity while protecting the news around her surrogate's pregnancy. Speaking about keeping the baby news private, Khloe said, "I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible. I can't hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f--- I am… I can't even begin to think about that."

