Khloe Kardashian gets trolled for not pushing people to vote; KUWTK star calls them ‘untrue claims’

Khloe Kardashian recently defended her family on social media after a troll alleged Khloe and her family for not spreading enough awareness about the US elections. Scroll down to see what she said in response.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian posted some tweets as we all await the results of the Presidential election. The 36-year-old reality star posted, “I haven’t slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10.” She added, “I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections. Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to.”

Well, one troll responded to Khloe‘s tweet and wrote, “Not being funny, but you and [sic] your family are huge influencers and I haven’t seen any of you try and push the vote!” Khloe responded, “My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms. we have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims.”

My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms. we have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2020

Yesterday, Khloe‘s older sister Kim Kardashian did encourage everyone to vote but became a part of a conspiracy theory when she deleted her post and reuploaded it with a big change. In case you missed it, Kim posted a selfie of herself in a red shirt with an “I voted” sticker yesterday, but minutes later, deleted and reuploaded the selfie in black and white. Kim’s social media activity had many fans believing that she might have voted for the Republican party candidate--Donald Trump.

