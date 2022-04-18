Khloe Kardashian gives a peek at daughter True's egg hunt; Twins with mom Kris Jenner for Easter celebration

The Kardashian-Jenners know how to celebrate each festival with the perfect kind of bash and recently as the family got together for Easter celebrations, it was a sight to see. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to give a peek at how she spent her Easter Sunday as she dropped selfies with her daughter True Thompson who was seen enjoying a egg hunt.

Sharing sweet photos with her daughter and also videos of True running around and collecting eggs in her basket, Khloe and True seemed to have a great mother-daughter time. The big Easter bash for the family was hosted by Kris Jenner at her home. Jenner herself also took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the same and in one of the photos as she wished her fans on the celebratory day, she was seen posing for a selfie with Khloe where the duo can be seen sporting matching outfits.

Check out Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's posts here:

In other photos shared by Khloe, her and Tristan Thompson's daughter was seen carrying a small wicker basket that had been filled to the brim with Easter eggs while she walked around the brilliantly decorated house. The family also got together for a big dinner and the decorations on the dining table included massive eggs with the name of members written across them.

Previously, Kylie Jenner also shared a post giving a peek at the fun celebrations as she posted photos with her daughter Stormi. She also shared Travis Scott's pictures with their newborn son whose name is yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of newborn son cuddling with Travis Scott during Easter celebrations