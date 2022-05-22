Khloe Kardashian gives a sneak peek of Kourtney & Travis' luxurious pre-wedding lunch in Italy

It's wedding time! Following Kourtney Kardashian and rockstar Travis Barker's two prior private wedding ceremonies, the couple is finally having their big fat wedding in Italy with an abundance of A-list celebs invited to the ceremony. Sister Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a glimpse at the luxe pre-wedding lunch the couple prepared for their guests.

In her story on the Gram, the Good American founder gave fans a sneak peek at the Italian venue, decorated with luxurious aesthetic blue and white table covers accompanied by white roses and lemons as centrepieces. The KUWTK alum also shared snaps of herself enjoying the Italian coastline with family as she posted a series of clicks from a lush yacht. In her caption, Khloe mentioned her little sis Kylie and wrote, "I love my @dolcegabbana mini dress. Kylie knows my angles."

Check out Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, as Khloe travels across seas for her sister's wedding, ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is set to take care of his and Khloe's daughter True. The NBA player posted snaps of himself having a playdate with his daughter as she worked on his hair in a video.

As for the other cousins, while True was unable to make the trip, the Disicks and the Kardashian-Wests joined the clan for the big event. For those unversed, Kourtney and Travis got legally married last Sunday in the Santa Barbara courthouse. Though the couple is hosting an elaborate four-day celebration, as per reports via Page Six, they are planning to give another wedding bash back in LA after they return.

