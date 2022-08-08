Khloe Kardashian gushes about daughter True Thompson in a new post after second baby's arrival

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their second baby together, a son via surrogate. While the duo is not back together, they will be co-parenting the little one. Amid the second baby's arrival, Khloe took to Instagram to share a sweet post as she praised her daughter True Thompson whom she welcomed with Tristan in 2018.

Khloe shared an adorable snap of True as she cutely posed in front of a large floral arrangement that seemed to have been shaped like a cat. Sharing her daughter's photo, Kardashian in the caption wrote, "My happy sweet girl." The sweet snap of True received praises from her fans and also received likes from her family members including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

After the news of their second baby's arrival, it was reported by US Weekly, "Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloe is so thrilled to expand her family." After it was announced last month that Kardashian and Thompson were having another baby, it was confirmed that the baby was conceived in November last year before Tristan's paternity scandal led to Khloe and his breakup.

Tristan is also a father to son Prince from his ex Jordan Craig and also a baby boy with Maralee Nichols. Khloe and his second baby happens to be his fourth child after the duo welcomed True Thompson in 2018. Khloe is yet to share an update on the second baby on her social media. In the meantime, reports also suggested that the Good American founder broke up with her equity investor boyfriend.

