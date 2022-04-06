Khloe Kardashian gushes over sister Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson: He makes her laugh

Looks like Pete Davidson made a significant impact on the Kardashian-Jenners after capturing Kim Kardashians' and their hearts with his hilarious approach. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic has been dating Kim since last October, and the couple made their relationship official at the beginning of this year.

However, Pete appears to have helped lift Kim's spirits following the explosive end of her seven-year marriage to Kanye West, which ended last year. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner have heaped praise on the weekend comedy sensation in a recent interview. The Kardashians were interviewed for their upcoming reality show by Good Morning America when the subject of Kim's love life came up. When Robin Roberts, the show's presenter, questioned family matriarch Kris, 66, about Kim's new love life, Kris exclaimed, "Pete's great."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, Kim's sister also gushed about him and said as per US Weekly, "He’s a really nice guy. He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time.” Interestingly, recently, Khloe shared photos of gorgeous flower arrangements at her place and also shared a sweet video in her stories which also featured her daughter True Thompson. Among her other stories, Khloe also dropped a glimpse of all the special gifts she received from her friends and family, and among them was also a photo of pink flowers which seemed to have been sent to her by Pete Davidson.

Sharing a snap, Khloe seemingly thanked Davidson for his sweet gesture as she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" along with a string of pink heart emojis. Although considering that Khloe was previously spotted hanging out with Kim and Pete during one of their dates, it's not unexpected that the two got along well enough for Pete to pull off this kind gift for Khloe.

For those unversed, The KKW Beauty entrepreneur and the Meet Cute actor were originally linked in October 2021, after Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Following repeated sightings in both California and New York City, the twosome confirmed their relationship with PDA images in November 2021.

