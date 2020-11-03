Khloe Kardashian had the most SAVAGE reply to fans asking if she’s pregnant again: My abs say otherwise, babe

Khloe Kardashian recently shut down all rumours of her second pregnancy with Tristan Thompson after a fan commented on her latest Halloween pictures. Scroll down to see what Khleo told the inquisitive fan.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently posted photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram and one of her fans commented on the post about how they are convinced she will announce a pregnancy in two months. “still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple of months that she’s pregnant,” the fan commented on the post.

Khloe quickly shot down speculation by replying, “Well my abs say otherwise, babe.” In the photos from Halloween, Khloe showed off her toned body while dressed as Cleopatra alongside Tristan Thompson as Mark Antony and their two-year-old daughter True as a “royal highness.”

In case you missed it, in September, there were rumours that Khloe Kardashian might be expecting her second child! A picture posted by the Good American founder in September sparked rumours of a second pregnancy. In the image, the 35-year-old was pictured on the beach in flowing dress, which gave the illusion that there could be a baby bump underneath, however, Khloe was not pregnant. Sources via E! News reported at the time that while Khloe and Tristan Thompson are “both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together”, they are not expecting their second child together.

