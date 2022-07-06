Khloe Kardashian 'happy' in her new relationship after moving on from Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly happy with her new relationship. It was recently speculated that the Good American founder is seeing an equity investor and that their relationship is currently in an early stage. Kardashian who broke up with Tristan Thompson last year hasn't yet made her new relationship official and is yet to address the same on social media.

According to US Weekly, a source has informed that Khloe is "happy" with her new relationship and added, "Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages." Revealing how Thompson is reacting to Kardashian's new romance, the source added, "Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course, there’s jealousy there." While Khloe has moved on from Tristan, the duo remain amicable as they continue to co-parent their daughter True Thompson.

Amid reports of Khloe Kardashian finding someone new, Tristan was reportedly spotted partying in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, the NBA player was partying at Marquee Nightclub until 3 am over the 4th of July weekend. In the meantime, Khloe recently celebrated her 38th birthday and also gave a glimpse of the same on her Instagram account.

Khloe dropped photos of herself and her daughter True Thompson matching in Pink as they posed together for the birthday bash. Khloe was seen channelling her inner Barbie as she decked up in a pink dress and flaunted her beach blonde hair in the photos. Kardashian's birthday celebration came after she recently told fans it was "tough" to watch The Kardashians finale which showcased her dealing with Thompson's paternity drama.

