Khloe Kardashian to have a baby boy after daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson; Source REVEALS

Following the news about Khloe Kardashian's baby no. 2 spread all over the internet, an insider is opening up about the details of the Good American founder's surrogate baby in a chat with Page Six. Khloe is set to have her second child with ex-partner Tristan Thompson after four years of welcoming their firstborn daughter True Thompson.

The source told the outlet that Khloe always desired to have a baby brother for True but things did not go as planned. They revealed, "Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family." The exes made headlines on Thursday when news of their second baby reached the internet as Khloe's reps confirmed, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November." The added, "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

While the news went viral and the netizens once again came after Khloe for sticking with her ex even after his disastrous paternity scandal, a source came forward and clarified that the ex-couple has not been in touch since December outside of co-parenting. In the last episode of The Kardashians, the moment of revelation was captured as Khloe found out about Tristan's paternity suit after fathering Maralee Nichols' child. Khloe's sister Kim broke the news and even visited her in her times of peril. Now with season 2 of the reality Tv show about to release in September, fans are wondering if Khloe's new baby will be part of the discourse on the show.

