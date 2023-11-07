Khloé Kardashian hopes ex-Tristan Thompson will sell her 'the other half' of their Palm Springs lots

Khloé and Tristan’s real estate drama

In the latest episode of The Kardashians , the Kardashian-Jenner clan found themselves celebrating the Easter Weekend at the property that Khloé and Tristan had bought in Palm Springs, California.

The Good American co-founder revealed her feelings about the split with her ex and how she has been holding up. Khloé revealed that despite the recent split, the couple have been trying to maintain an amicable relationship and keep a friendly relationship in order to better care for their children.

Though one contentious part about their split has been the shared real estate that they bought in Palm Springs. While they were together, the couple had bought adjoining lots together, with hopes of building a home together in the future. But the couple had to rethink their plans after the split. Though, it seems Tristan is unwilling to let go of his lot which is proving to be quite difficult for Khloé.

"Tristan won't give up his end of the lot. Hopefully, time will get the best of him and he’ll sell me the other half." Khloé told Kourtney on the episode.

Kourtney’s reservations about Tristan Thompson

While her sister has had a better time dealing with the eventual fallout with Tristan Thompson , Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to be too forgiving of the NBA player.

Revealing that she feels triggered by her sister’s ex and isn’t really fond of him as a person. She further revealed that her 11-year-old daughter Penelope is also not a fan of her uncle, who has been caught cheating on her aunt multiple times, which eventually led to their separation.

The reservations that Kourtney has don’t seem to be that unfounded as Tristan seems to be quite dismissive of Khloé’s attempts at a peaceful resolution to their real estate dispute.

“Right now, he is convinced we are going to build this house. I don't know if he thinks that we're going to do this together as a couple or we’re just doing this and going to have a co-op and share this home that we built together. I don’t know where his head is at, but one of us will break eventually." Khloé revealed in a confessional on the episode.

The real estate dispute between the two exes seems to be going nowhere with both of them unwilling to budge and thus evading a resolution.

