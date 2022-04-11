Khloe Kardashian hosts a cat themed bash for daughter True Thompson's 4th birthday; See Pics

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson had a pre-birthday bash of sorts as the little one enjoyed a lavish party thrown in honour of her 4th birthday which falls on Tuesday, April 12. Khloe took to Instagram to share photos and videos of True's cat-themed birthday bash with her cousins Psalm, North and her friends.

In the videos shared by Khloe on Instagram, her daughter was seen sporting an adorable pink feathered dress with pink braided hair extensions. At the party, True's cousins, including Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick, North West, Chicago West, and Stormi Webster were seen in attendance. The birthday bash consisted of some cute decor with pastel balloons and a three-tiered cat and rainbow-themed cake. There were also real kittens at the party with whom True was seen playing adorably.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's posts here:

In the photos and videos shared by Khloe, True was seen happily running around at the party venue as she checked out every corner of the festivities. She was seen getting a face painting done. Among the many highlights of True's birthday bash was also that she had some personalised candy being handed out. The M&Ms served at her party had True's face on them.

In one of the videos, Khloe also shared her daughter's cake cutting session from the bash where her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also spotted in the background. Kylie attended the party with her daughter Stormi but her newborn son was nowhere to be seen. Khloe's big birthday bash for True comes days after the family attended the premiere event for their upcoming show, The Kardashians.

