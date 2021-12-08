Khloe Kardashian ‘hurt but staying strong’ with family support amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

Almost a week after news broke that Tristan Thompson is going to be a father to his third child, which was conceived while he was still with Khloé Kardashian, the KUWT alum’s family is supporting her through the tough time. An insider close to the family spoke to US Weekly and said: “They have been very supportive to her. Even though Khloé is hurt, she’s staying strong and trying to move forward.” While the duo isnt together anymore for “many months and have been co-parenting together” since the split. Kardashian and Thompson share daughter True, 3.

“Khloé’s family is supportive of her, but they are there for both Khloé and for Tristan. They’re both True’s parents and the family is supportive of both,” the insider further added. If you havent been keeping up, Thompson was hit with a paternity lawsuit by Maralee Nichols for child support. US Weekly confirmed that the personal trainer, 31, alleged that Thompson is the father of her newborn child following a brief romance earlier this year when he was dating Khloe.

In court documents obtained by US Weekly, the athlete also acknowledged having sex with the trainer several times. In August, Nichols presented a series of alleged text messages from Thompson. One read: “My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the former Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly wrote. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

